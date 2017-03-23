What's New in Austin Music: March 2017

What's New in Austin Music: March 2017

16 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

No one makes shimmering shoe-gaze music better than Letting Up Despite Great Faults. The band resurfaces from a three-year dormancy with an EP of bright pop songs defined by quick electro-beats, bouncing synths, and guest vocals from Lani Thomison .

Read more at Austin Monthly.

