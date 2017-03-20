What to Do in Austin Today: March 20

What to Do in Austin Today: March 20

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Austin Monthly

Bill Burnett, the executive director of the Stanford University Design Program, will be at IBM Studios to discuss his latest revelations from his New York Times best-selling book, Designing Your Life , which touches upon how applying principles from the design world can help you find fulfillment in your career and navigate life's biggest moments. Burnett will even lead the audience through key exercises from the book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Mexican girls better in bed than white girls? 1 hr Hey 11
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr Jack 7,818
KInFolk MC 1%er Texas 17 hr Beast 4
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) Sun Hahasatx 165
jacky Torres (Aug '14) Sat King81 20
Games rooms , slots (Feb '13) Sat Rebecca 11
Military vehicles on trains Fri Aryan Satan 3
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,538 • Total comments across all topics: 279,691,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC