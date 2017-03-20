What to Do in Austin Today: March 20
Bill Burnett, the executive director of the Stanford University Design Program, will be at IBM Studios to discuss his latest revelations from his New York Times best-selling book, Designing Your Life , which touches upon how applying principles from the design world can help you find fulfillment in your career and navigate life's biggest moments. Burnett will even lead the audience through key exercises from the book.
