Weekend-full of festivities to kick off stock show

Luis Delgado, 14, watches two of La Joya FFA's animals eat while preparing their area Wednesday March 8, 2017 at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes. The annual show officially starts today and runs through Sunday March 19. Luis Delgado, 14, watches two of La Joya FFA's animals eat while preparing their area Wednesday March 8, 2017 at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Mercedes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.