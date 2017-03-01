We can thank the EPA for this glimpse of Texas life in the 1970s
From 1972 to 1977, the Environmental Protection Agency hired photographers to document subjects of environmental concern. Marc St. Gil, who was born in The Netherlands but died in Katy in 1992, took these photos in Texas as part of that project.
