Video: Badass Texas rodeo girl's 'scorpion' move impresses
Kameryn White is a third-grader who lives about three hours north of San Antonio in Hico. At 8 years old, she became a Facebook star when her family shared a video on Jan. 21. The 26-second clip shows Kameryn falling off a horse into a "scorpion" move then tying up a goat without a second of hesitation.
