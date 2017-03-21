Video: Alamo Rangers detain man in Sp...

Video: Alamo Rangers detain man in Speedo riding wooden pony with

20 hrs ago

A man dropped his pants at the Alamo on Saturday then rode a stick pony and swung a rubber chicken, and it almost got him arrested. Performance artist and self-proclaimed clown Matthew Silver, 38, shared footage of the weekend incident on his Facebook page, when he dropped trou to show off his tight-fitting "Speedo" underwear.

