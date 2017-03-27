U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso to...

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso to run for the Senate seat

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks at the kick-off ceremony of a private-public partnership at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. Customs and Borders Protection is launching a pilot program in which public and private entities are allowed to give money to the federal agency to pay for infrastructure and staffing in order to cut traveler wait times at ports of entry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for drugs (Apr '14) 2 hr cristal 35
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 4 hr Shut up already 7,861
Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11) Tue donna giovanniello 14
Porn video booths Tue Dcanal54441 2
Mi gancho está en el agua... Tue Slapping Beans 247 1
Yristan Tue Jesse 1
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) Tue Durale 94
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,677 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC