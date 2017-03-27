U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso to run for the Senate seat
U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke speaks at the kick-off ceremony of a private-public partnership at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. Customs and Borders Protection is launching a pilot program in which public and private entities are allowed to give money to the federal agency to pay for infrastructure and staffing in order to cut traveler wait times at ports of entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for drugs (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|cristal
|35
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|Shut up already
|7,861
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|Tue
|donna giovanniello
|14
|Porn video booths
|Tue
|Dcanal54441
|2
|Mi gancho está en el agua...
|Tue
|Slapping Beans 247
|1
|Yristan
|Tue
|Jesse
|1
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Durale
|94
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC