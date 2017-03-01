The Breakfast Taco Could Become an Of...

The Breakfast Taco Could Become an Official State Dish of Texas

The breakfast taco as an official state dish of Texas ? Texas House Member Stephanie Klick of Fort Worth thinks it should be. She proposed a bill to the Texas State Legislature asking to designate the morning dish as "the official state breakfast item of Texas."

