Suspect in 'senseless' downtown San Antonio library stabbing
An argument over electrical outlets for phone chargers resulted in a man suffering life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed Tuesday morning at the Central Library. A suspect who reportedly stabbed another man earlier this week at the San Antonio Central Library to violently end an argument over electrical outlets has been identified by police.
