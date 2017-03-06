Suburban developer plans homes near Lone Star Brewery

A landholder for David Weekley bought a 0.6-acre lot in late February at the corner of Clay and Probandt streets, across the street from Southtown Flats and a few hundred feet from the Mission Reach stretch of the San Antonio River Walk. less A landholder for David Weekley bought a 0.6-acre lot in late February at the corner of Clay and Probandt streets, across the street from Southtown Flats and a few hundred feet from the Mission Reach stretch of ... more In Mahncke Park, David Weekley Homes is building a cluster of 22 homes at the corner of Brackenridge Avenue and North Pine Street, a block from the thriving Broadway corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.