Suburban developer plans homes near L...

Suburban developer plans homes near Lone Star Brewery

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A landholder for David Weekley bought a 0.6-acre lot in late February at the corner of Clay and Probandt streets, across the street from Southtown Flats and a few hundred feet from the Mission Reach stretch of the San Antonio River Walk. less A landholder for David Weekley bought a 0.6-acre lot in late February at the corner of Clay and Probandt streets, across the street from Southtown Flats and a few hundred feet from the Mission Reach stretch of ... more In Mahncke Park, David Weekley Homes is building a cluster of 22 homes at the corner of Brackenridge Avenue and North Pine Street, a block from the thriving Broadway corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... 3 hr cristal 14
Slappy McGee is la tranny from Califas who stil... 4 hr Stupid Green Gross 1
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 4 hr Stupid Green Gross 7
Awwww... 9 hr Slappy McGee 4
Support Your Local Bandidos Mc (Oct '10) 11 hr clcartrr45 167
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 15 hr Mark 7,788
Looking 4 rental house in Converse Mon Christine Dishman 8
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC