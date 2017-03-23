Stabbing on the West Side leaves a wo...

Stabbing on the West Side leaves a woman in critical condition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

An argument between a couple at an area motel led to a stabbing that left a woman in critical condition authorities say. At about 11 p.m. Friday, at the Pinn Road Motel in the 2300 block of Pinn Road, a man pulled a knife and stabbed a woman in the face, according to San Antonio police at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump grand scale public assistance 20 hr true 4
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 22 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,841
Trumps so called health care was pulled out lol Fri Insider 3
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Fri Insider 75
Any couple's in to swinging in San Antonio or c... (Apr '16) Fri Manny 4
Lookin for drugs (Apr '14) Mar 23 Truthfully 27
Psycho lying Trump Mar 23 Lol yea 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC