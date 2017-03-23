Stabbing on the West Side leaves a woman in critical condition
An argument between a couple at an area motel led to a stabbing that left a woman in critical condition authorities say. At about 11 p.m. Friday, at the Pinn Road Motel in the 2300 block of Pinn Road, a man pulled a knife and stabbed a woman in the face, according to San Antonio police at the scene.
