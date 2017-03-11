Spring break weather in San Antonio

Spring break weather in San Antonio

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

While there are slight chances for rain later this week in the Alamo City, popular travel destinations like Big Bend and Port Aransas are looking dry for spring break, according to the National Weather Service. NWS meteorologist Brett Williams said temperatures are expected to be in the 70s through Thursday with sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... 7 hr cristal 2
family incest (Mar '13) 12 hr I know 35
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 13 hr Slapping Pappy 38
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... 13 hr L0LZ 20
News Distinct tattoo leads police to suspect in rest... 19 hr Jose Dryback 2
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 22 hr Mark 7,796
Real Incest/Taboo Talk in Leon Valley Sun Omg 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,538,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC