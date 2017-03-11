Spring break weather in San Antonio
While there are slight chances for rain later this week in the Alamo City, popular travel destinations like Big Bend and Port Aransas are looking dry for spring break, according to the National Weather Service. NWS meteorologist Brett Williams said temperatures are expected to be in the 70s through Thursday with sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|7 hr
|cristal
|2
|family incest (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|I know
|35
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|13 hr
|Slapping Pappy
|38
|Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ...
|13 hr
|L0LZ
|20
|Distinct tattoo leads police to suspect in rest...
|19 hr
|Jose Dryback
|2
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Mark
|7,796
|Real Incest/Taboo Talk in Leon Valley
|Sun
|Omg
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC