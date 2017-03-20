SAPD conducting bomb squad training on South Side, expect several
Multiple emergency crews, including a bomb squad and K-9 unit, responded to reports of a suspicious bag at around 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar Street and Zarzamora Street on February 3, 2017. The SAPD bomb squad and SWAT team will be conducting bomb training from 1 to 2 p.m. at the training academy in the 12200 block of Southeast Loop 410.
