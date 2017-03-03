San Antonio restaurant inspections: March 3, 2017

The waitress, 25-year-old Samia Lila from France, seized the lizard by the tail and begins dragging it back outside, with the massive meat-eating reptile thrashing and twisting all the way. A week's worth of reports detail some unusual sights at San Antonio-area restaurants, including a trash can and mop bucket being used as kitchen equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.