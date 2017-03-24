San Antonio restaurant inspections: March 24, 2017
Las Quesadillas Original Taste Of Mexico: 6301 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78238 Date: 03/20/2017 Score: 67 Highlights: Black garbage bags were used to store or cover food items, hand washing sink had personal mug and coffee discarded into it, cooked chicken in reach-in cooler did not read proper temperature, inspector observed employee peeling cooked peppers with their bare hands, no Certified Food Manager present at time of inspection, prepared cooked chicken did not have proper date marking labels.
