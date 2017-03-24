San Antonio restaurant inspections: M...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: March 24, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Las Quesadillas Original Taste Of Mexico: 6301 N.W. Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78238 Date: 03/20/2017 Score: 67 Highlights: Black garbage bags were used to store or cover food items, hand washing sink had personal mug and coffee discarded into it, cooked chicken in reach-in cooler did not read proper temperature, inspector observed employee peeling cooked peppers with their bare hands, no Certified Food Manager present at time of inspection, prepared cooked chicken did not have proper date marking labels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump grand scale public assistance 3 hr mean 3
Trumps so called health care was pulled out lol 4 hr Insider 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 4 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,838
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 9 hr Insider 75
Any couple's in to swinging in San Antonio or c... (Apr '16) 13 hr Manny 4
Lookin for drugs (Apr '14) Thu Truthfully 27
Psycho lying Trump Thu Lol yea 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC