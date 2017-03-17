San Antonio restaurant inspections: M...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: March 17, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Pik Nik Foods #18: 1246 S. Gen. McMullen, San Antonio, Texas 78237 Date: 03/14/2017 Score: 72 Highlights: Food not protected from cross contamination , rust and calcium deposits seen on the exterior areas of the cubed ice machine and access door, employee restroom does not have a working exhaust vent, chest freezer had tape on the lid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 8 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,810
Military vehicles on trains 9 hr Aryan Satan 3
players club (Aug '12) 20 hr Address 27
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 22 hr Slappy McGee 51
jessica rivas Thu Stain Remover 2
if I have warrants, can I get an id (Aug '13) Thu vato loco 9
Who has jokes? Wed cristal 20
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,391 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC