San Antonio restaurant inspections: March 17, 2017

Pik Nik Foods #18: 1246 S. Gen. McMullen, San Antonio, Texas 78237 Date: 03/14/2017 Score: 72 Highlights: Food not protected from cross contamination , rust and calcium deposits seen on the exterior areas of the cubed ice machine and access door, employee restroom does not have a working exhaust vent, chest freezer had tape on the lid.

