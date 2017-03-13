San Antonio performers bonded by dance

San Antonio performers bonded by dance

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

At first glance, it's just quick feet, flowing skirts, and an instructor in the middle, elbows raised, making high pitched yelps. "If you're not doing it right, an easy dance will be difficult," Miroslav Marcetic tells his dozens of dancers, who minutes later are still holding hands though the music has stopped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 4 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,816
KInFolk MC 1%er Texas 6 hr Alamo78101 3
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 13 hr Hahasatx 165
jacky Torres (Aug '14) 20 hr King81 20
Games rooms , slots (Feb '13) Sat Rebecca 11
Military vehicles on trains Fri Aryan Satan 3
players club (Aug '12) Mar 17 Address 27
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,671,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC