San Antonio Margarita Fest benefits Special Olympics Texas

It's all-you-can-eat barbecue, cool margaritas and a chance at hot Spurs game tickets today at the 2017 Margarita Fest, benefiting Special Olympics Texas. The fiesta, sponsored by Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Smoke "The Restaurant,"1170 East Commerce St. Tickets are $35 each.

