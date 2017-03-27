San Antonio man on trial in beating, dismemberment case
Daniel Lopez, 28, was arrested for murder Oct. 3, 2014 after police found a body wrapped in trash bags at his home. Daniel Lopez, 28, was arrested for murder Oct. 3, 2014 after police found a body wrapped in trash bags at his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lookin for drugs (Apr '14)
|5 hr
|cristal
|35
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|Shut up already
|7,861
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|Tue
|donna giovanniello
|14
|Porn video booths
|Tue
|Dcanal54441
|2
|Mi gancho está en el agua...
|Tue
|Slapping Beans 247
|1
|Yristan
|Tue
|Jesse
|1
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|Tue
|Durale
|94
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC