San Antonio man gets 35 years for fatal Christmas Day shooting of

Benjamin Poehlmann who is accussed of fatally shooting his girlfriend on Christmas Day 2014, talks to his attorney David Andre Woodard as his trial got underway Wednesday in Judge Steven C. Hilbig in the 187th State District Court. less Benjamin Poehlmann who is accussed of fatally shooting his girlfriend on Christmas Day 2014, talks to his attorney David Andre Woodard as his trial got underway Wednesday in Judge Steven C. Hilbig in ... more Prosecuting attorney Michael DeLeon holds a Glock pistol that is evidence in the murder trial of Benjamin Poehlmann.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.