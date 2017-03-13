San Antonio loses two TV news faces
Katie Vossler, KSAT's weekend meteorologist for three years, has taken a job at the ABC affiliate in her hometown of Tyler. Katie Vossler, KSAT's weekend meteorologist for three years, has taken a job at the ABC affiliate in her hometown of Tyler.
