S.A.'s 24 top international restaurants that aren't Mexican

Osteria Il Sogno Until somebody knocks Andrew Weissman off the top of the city's culinary mountain, he's still king and his flagship restaurant, Osteria Il Sogno, repeats as this year's top restaurant. At breakfast, lunch and dinner, Weissman's team executes regional Italian dishes with finesse, while knowledgeable and extremely professional service lifts the experience to a level that can compete nationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.