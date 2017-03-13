Rocky start to Texas corn and cotton planting
Reports from the Rio Grande Valley indicate that while heavy rains have fallen across many areas of the border region disrupting cotton planting in progress, rainfall totals so far do not indicate serious damage. From the Lower Rio Grande Valley and across the Texas Winter Garden, the Coastal Bend and up the coast through Southeast Texas to the Louisiana line, planting traditionally starts early each year, usually ahead of all other areas in the 48 lower states.
