Regional Ramblings: Accordionist Eva Ybarra to return to RGV

Legendary San Antonio accordionist Eva Ybarra is returning to the Rio Grande Valley this Thursday night, March 16, at the Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center in San Benito for their Conjunto Nights at the Chicho series. The last time she was in the Valley was the National Association for Chicana and Chicano Studies Tejas 2013 conference at the University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburg, and then in 2014 at the 23rd annual Narciso Martinez Cultural Arts Center Conjunto Festival.

