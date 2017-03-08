Part of historic Solo Serve building collapses into San Antonio
Part of the historic downtown Solo Serve building that is currently being demolished collapsed into the San Antonio River late Wednesday afternoon. The site, located at 114 Soledad St., is being razed for a new nine-story hotel after years of being vacant.
