Part of historic Solo Serve building ...

Part of historic Solo Serve building collapses into San Antonio

15 hrs ago

Part of the historic downtown Solo Serve building that is currently being demolished collapsed into the San Antonio River late Wednesday afternoon. The site, located at 114 Soledad St., is being razed for a new nine-story hotel after years of being vacant.

