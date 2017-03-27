NWS: Tornadoes, hail, heavy storms possible in San Antonio area
The National Weather Service says there is a possibility of large hail, localized flooding from 1-to-3 inches of rain and is not ruling out the possibility of isolated tornadoes this weekend. The National Weather Service says there is a possibility of large hail, localized flooding from 1-to-3 inches of rain and is not ruling out the possibility of isolated tornadoes this weekend.
