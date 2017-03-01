No One Around to Foot the Bill When V...

No One Around to Foot the Bill When Vandals Target Texas' Historical Markers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

In late February, the Texas State Historical Commission received reports of attacks on three markers in Llano County, west of Killeen. One 81-year-old sign commemorating "the last Indian battle in this region" is now soaked with a black spray paint scrawl saying "White history celebrates genocide."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What if white people left the United States (Nov '13) 41 min Slappy McGee 60
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... 55 min Slappy McGee 7
20 year old Stephanie Henderson (Jan '13) 3 hr she 6
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 8 hr Hey Tommy boy 7,775
News The best day trips from Houston to celebrate Te... 9 hr BestPhartss 1
Deport Phillipinos 10 hr White nurse 13
Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news.... 11 hr Antonio 9
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC