Monsignor Lawrence Stuebben, former key administrator at San

Monsignor Lawrence Stuebben, vicar general of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, speaks about the archdiocese's ad hoc committee on sexual abuse during a press conference at the chancery on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2002. BILLY CALZADA / STAFF less Monsignor Lawrence Stuebben, vicar general of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, speaks about the archdiocese's ad hoc committee on sexual abuse during a press conference at the chancery on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.