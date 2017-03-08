Medomak grad completes Air Force trai...

Medomak grad completes Air Force training

Capital Weekly

U.S. Air Force Airman Vanessa A. Rancourt graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

San Antonio, TX

