Medomak grad completes Air Force training
U.S. Air Force Airman Vanessa A. Rancourt graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hookers near South Alamo San Antonio (May '10)
|1 hr
|Justicia
|134
|Illegal immigrant 'shot dead pregnant 15-year-old'
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Who has jokes?
|14 hr
|Joelelias
|17
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|18 hr
|Aint lying
|24
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Fri
|Tony
|7,792
|need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12)
|Thu
|JordanGemme
|92
|Looking 4 rental house in Converse
|Thu
|Jose Dryback
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC