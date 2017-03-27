McDonald's offers free breakfast in San Antonio during STAAR
McDonald's is giving free breakfast to students, teachers and parents in the San Antonio area on Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, in conjunction with STAAR testing. Keep scrolling to other free food deals you can take advantage of in S.A. less McDonald's is giving free breakfast to students, teachers and parents in the San Antonio area on Tuesday, March 28, and Thursday, March 30, in conjunction with STAAR testing.
