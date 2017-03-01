Maritime Trades Dept. Gears Up for Wi...

Maritime Trades Dept. Gears Up for Winter Meeting

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: SIU

The AFL-CIO's Maritime Trades Department has issued the following news release, dated March 3. To access it on the MTD website, click HERE Speakers from the military, government, industry and labor will address the Executive Board of the Maritime Trades Department, AFL-CIO when it meets in San Antonio on March 9 and 10. Among the topics expected to be addressed during the two-day session are the future of the U.S.-flag commercial fleet, funding for the Maritime Security Program, preserving the Jones Act and fighting for maritime infrastructure upgrades and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SIU.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
family incest (Mar '13) 2 hr Wilbure 25
Harlandale High School 9 hr Jose 9
Deport Phillipinos 10 hr Ben Tully 17
Italy Rome Gatica 11 hr WHITEBOYGREY 6
News Here's why you can't find Selena commemorative ... 11 hr cristal 8
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 12 hr Mark 7,779
News Austin, Texas: Where to stay, where to eat, wha... 12 hr WhatPhartss 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC