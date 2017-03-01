Maritime Trades Dept. Gears Up for Winter Meeting

The AFL-CIO's Maritime Trades Department has issued the following news release, dated March 3. To access it on the MTD website, click HERE Speakers from the military, government, industry and labor will address the Executive Board of the Maritime Trades Department, AFL-CIO when it meets in San Antonio on March 9 and 10. Among the topics expected to be addressed during the two-day session are the future of the U.S.-flag commercial fleet, funding for the Maritime Security Program, preserving the Jones Act and fighting for maritime infrastructure upgrades and more.

