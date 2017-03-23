Man shot multiple times at Northwest ...

Man shot multiple times at Northwest Side bar Sunday morning

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on the Northwest Side that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition Sunday morning, March 26, 2017. San Antonio police investigate a shooting on the Northwest Side that sent one man to the hospital in serious condition Sunday morning, March 26, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for drugs (Apr '14) 55 min emilyttt 30
Military vehicles on trains 2 hr Boxcar bob 5
Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10) 2 hr Garbage 258
Trump grand scale public assistance Sat true 4
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) Sat Oh Poor Baby 7,841
Trumps so called health care was pulled out lol Fri Insider 3
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Mar 24 Insider 75
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC