Luxury bus service adds service to San Antonio

Commuters looking for luxury road travel between Houston and San Antonio will be able to book seats on Vonlane buses beginning April 5. "We launched our first route between Austin and Dallas less than three years ago, and since then the demand for luxury coach service between the other major cities in Texas has exploded," said Alex Danza, founder and president of Vonlane, in a statement. Buses from Houston to San Antonio depart and arrive on Dallas Street at the corner of Louisiana Street, just outside the Hyatt Regency Houston downtown.

