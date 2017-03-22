Luxury bus service adds service to San Antonio
Commuters looking for luxury road travel between Houston and San Antonio will be able to book seats on Vonlane buses beginning April 5. "We launched our first route between Austin and Dallas less than three years ago, and since then the demand for luxury coach service between the other major cities in Texas has exploded," said Alex Danza, founder and president of Vonlane, in a statement. Buses from Houston to San Antonio depart and arrive on Dallas Street at the corner of Louisiana Street, just outside the Hyatt Regency Houston downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|50 year old teacher who is white is still on th...
|1 hr
|Little Johnny Da ...
|1
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|2 hr
|mean
|60
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|The Reporter
|7,824
|Lookin for drugs (Apr '14)
|3 hr
|Truthfully
|27
|Psycho lying Trump
|4 hr
|Lol yea
|5
|Sash Sulli aka Sasha Sullivan aka tejano reject...
|19 hr
|La Verdad
|1
|Deport Phillipinos
|22 hr
|Just saying
|19
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC