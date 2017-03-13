Los Amigos gains focus

Following a one-and-a-half hour workshop, officers and board members of the Los Amigos de Nuestra Senora Del Refugio voted to approve additional tax exempt language in its nonprofit bylaws on Saturday, March 11. Attorney Julie McKain who is guiding the nonprofit to gain its 501 3 status, went over changes and additions to be made to the document. She said she would have a draft of the proposed bylaws by April 6 for the members to review and approve.

