Local university makes another real estate play with purchase of 9.2-acre tract
Trinity University has added more than 9 acres to its 117-acre footprint after closing on a vacant tract just a few blocks from its San Antonio campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jesse servin aka jay (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Playa4lyfe
|6
|players club (Aug '12)
|4 hr
|Strech marks
|28
|Yristan
|4 hr
|Boyfriend
|4
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|5 hr
|The Reporter
|7,863
|Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ...
|7 hr
|NationsPharts
|1
|Lookin for drugs (Apr '14)
|14 hr
|cristal
|35
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|Tue
|donna giovanniello
|14
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC