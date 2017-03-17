Lawsuits filed in Biloxi crash; Hoffm...

Lawsuits filed in Biloxi crash; Hoffmans, other family members target ...

58 min ago Read more: Lockhart Post Register

By Kathi Bliss Editor/POST-REGISTER While the injured continue their journey toward recovery and the families of those killed struggle to find a new normal, the organizers of the tragic bus tour that left four people dead and dozens injured are preparing for a litany of legal battles.Filed in Dallas County District Court, as of press time on ... (more)

San Antonio, TX

