La Villita and the San Antonio turn green in honor of St.
Bubbles aboard a float contribute to the festivities as St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on the Riverwalk with both the river and the beer dyed green for the occasion on March 18, 2017. Bubbles aboard a float contribute to the festivities as St. Patrick's Day is celebrated on the Riverwalk with both the river and the beer dyed green for the occasion on March 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KInFolk MC 1%er Texas
|2 hr
|Beast
|4
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,816
|EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11)
|18 hr
|Hahasatx
|165
|jacky Torres (Aug '14)
|Sat
|King81
|20
|Games rooms , slots (Feb '13)
|Sat
|Rebecca
|11
|Military vehicles on trains
|Fri
|Aryan Satan
|3
|players club (Aug '12)
|Mar 17
|Address
|27
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC