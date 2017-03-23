Jury takes 30 minutes to find S.A. ma...

Jury takes 30 minutes to find S.A. man guilty in fatal shooting

A San Antonio man faces up to life in prison after jurors found him guilty of murder Thursday for shooting a man six times on a Southwest Side street. It took the jury 30 minutes to convict Rosalio Anthony Barraza , who was 18 when he killed Isaac Arocha , 25, on July 20, 2013.

