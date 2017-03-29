Jedi Knights visit Roadrunners
Students at Camino Real Elementary got a pre-STAAR testing treat Monday when Jedi Knights from the Saber Guild - Jakku Temple of Central Texas demonstrated the ways of the force. The guild, which has members from the Austin and San Antonio areas, is a lightsaber choreography group that performs in Star Wars related apparel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yristan
|34 min
|San antonio
|2
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|55 min
|The Reporter
|7,863
|Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ...
|2 hr
|NationsPharts
|1
|Lookin for drugs (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|cristal
|35
|Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11)
|Tue
|donna giovanniello
|14
|Porn video booths
|Tue
|Dcanal54441
|2
|Mi gancho está en el agua...
|Tue
|Slapping Beans 247
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC