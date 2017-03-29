Jedi Knights visit Roadrunners

Jedi Knights visit Roadrunners

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Free Press

Students at Camino Real Elementary got a pre-STAAR testing treat Monday when Jedi Knights from the Saber Guild - Jakku Temple of Central Texas demonstrated the ways of the force. The guild, which has members from the Austin and San Antonio areas, is a lightsaber choreography group that performs in Star Wars related apparel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yristan 34 min San antonio 2
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 55 min The Reporter 7,863
News Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ... 2 hr NationsPharts 1
Lookin for drugs (Apr '14) 10 hr cristal 35
Questions about Calvary Chapel San Antonio (Mar '11) Tue donna giovanniello 14
Porn video booths Tue Dcanal54441 2
Mi gancho está en el agua... Tue Slapping Beans 247 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,924,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC