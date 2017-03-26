Identity of armed robber of Southeast Side gas station caught on
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Southeast Side gas station last week. The incident occurred at about 8:25 a.m. on March 3 at the Valero station at 1901 S. New Braunfels Ave., where a Hispanic male suspect entered the location and pretended to be a customer, a news release said.
