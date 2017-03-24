Hunt Mortgage Group Finances Three Multifamily Properties in Las...

Hunt Mortgage Group Finances Three Mu...

Hunt Mortgage Group, a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the United States, announced today it provided three Fannie Mae loans totaling $62,595,000 to enable the acquisition of multifamily properties located in Farmers Branch and San Antonio, Texas and the refinance of a multifamily property located in Houston, Texas, all for the same Sponsor - Mr. Charlie Yalamanchili and Ilan Investments, LLC. Portofino at Las Colinas. Portofino at Las Colinas is a luxury apartment complex comprised of a single, four-story residential building with an integrated six-level parking garage and a total of 224 units.

