Houston congresswoman floats impeachment over Trump wiretapping claim

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee leaves a press conference Sunday where she denounced President Donald Trump's proposed funding cuts to community support programs like Meals on Wheels, and floated the possibility of impeachment proceedings if a Monday hearing with FBI director James Comey turns up no evidence to substantiate Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him.

