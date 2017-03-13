Houston congresswoman floats impeachment over Trump wiretapping claim
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee leaves a press conference Sunday where she denounced President Donald Trump's proposed funding cuts to community support programs like Meals on Wheels, and floated the possibility of impeachment proceedings if a Monday hearing with FBI director James Comey turns up no evidence to substantiate Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him. less U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee leaves a press conference Sunday where she denounced President Donald Trump's proposed funding cuts to community support programs like Meals on Wheels, and floated the ... more Click through this slideshow to see the executive orders and some other actions President Donald Trump took during his first 100 days in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KInFolk MC 1%er Texas
|7 hr
|Beast
|4
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|13 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,816
|EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11)
|22 hr
|Hahasatx
|165
|jacky Torres (Aug '14)
|Sat
|King81
|20
|Games rooms , slots (Feb '13)
|Sat
|Rebecca
|11
|Military vehicles on trains
|Fri
|Aryan Satan
|3
|players club (Aug '12)
|Mar 17
|Address
|27
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC