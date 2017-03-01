Historic downtown Solo Serve building...

Historic downtown Solo Serve building demolished, makes way for

The vacant Solo Serve building at 114 Soledad St. is in the process of being demolished by construction workers in downtown San Antonio. A hotel will be taking its place in the future.

