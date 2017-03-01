Historic downtown Solo Serve building demolished, makes way for
The vacant Solo Serve building at 114 Soledad St. is in the process of being demolished by construction workers in downtown San Antonio. A hotel will be taking its place in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|balcones heights ticket scam (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Used and abused
|62
|Best Mexican food
|6 hr
|mean
|2
|Donald Hitler Trump keep saying it's fake news....
|7 hr
|brown town
|8
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,772
|What if white people left the United States (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|mean
|57
|A Cracker throwing Crackers
|Wed
|califas tranny
|2
|Harlandale
|Wed
|The Truth
|8
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC