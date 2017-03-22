Half-blind San Antonio man told polic...

Half-blind San Antonio man told police his depth perception caused him to break child's leg

23 hrs ago

A San Antonio man who's blind in one eye broke his child's leg out of frustration, police say. Oliver Addison Taylor IV, 40, became "frustrated" because the child cried for hours while in his care Tuesday, the San Antonio Express-News reported .

