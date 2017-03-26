Halcyon Brings Greenville Ave. an All-in-One Coffee Shop, Cocktail Lounge and Brunch Spot
While coffee shops in days of old could get by with a solid coffee menu and a pastry case haphazardly strewn with croissants, lately more cafes can be seen expanding their programs to include more food offerings and ample booze, and many newer cafes are boasting full bars and full kitchens. Halcyon has had plenty of time to dial in to this concept in recent years, as the company has opened two spots in Austin, one in San Antonio, one in San Diego and one on the way in San Marcos, Calif.
