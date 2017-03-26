Halcyon Brings Greenville Ave. an All...

Halcyon Brings Greenville Ave. an All-in-One Coffee Shop, Cocktail Lounge and Brunch Spot

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

While coffee shops in days of old could get by with a solid coffee menu and a pastry case haphazardly strewn with croissants, lately more cafes can be seen expanding their programs to include more food offerings and ample booze, and many newer cafes are boasting full bars and full kitchens. Halcyon has had plenty of time to dial in to this concept in recent years, as the company has opened two spots in Austin, one in San Antonio, one in San Diego and one on the way in San Marcos, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best doctor that understands your needs 18 min Greg 2
jesse servin aka jay (Jun '14) 7 hr Playa4lyfe 6
players club (Aug '12) 7 hr Strech marks 28
Yristan 7 hr Boyfriend 4
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 8 hr The Reporter 7,863
News Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ... 10 hr NationsPharts 1
Lookin for drugs (Apr '14) 17 hr cristal 35
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC