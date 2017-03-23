Governor Abbott Joins President Trump For Charter Communications Jobs Announcement
Governor Greg Abbott today visited the White House where he joined President Donald J. Trump and Charter Communications Chair and CEO Tom Rutledge to announce Charter's commitment to bring thousands of jobs back to America from overseas. As part of the announcement, Charter will open a new Spanish-language call center in McAllen, TX, a $17 million investment that will eventually employ more than 600 Texans.
