Get free Ben & Jerry's ice cream cones in San Antonio next week
Ben & Jerry's is giving away free ice cream cones at the San Antonio location between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 4 at 111 W. Crockett St. Click through to see where else you can get free food in San Antonio. less Ben & Jerry's is giving away free ice cream cones at the San Antonio location between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on April 4 at 111 W. Crockett St. Click through to see where else you can get free food in San ... more From sundaes to sandwiches, a slew of popular restaurants in the San Antonio area offer free or discounted meals for its most loyal customers.
