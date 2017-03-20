Forbes: Texas billionaires total 50, San Antonio 4
Texas is home to 50 billionaires, led by Walmart heiress Alice Walton , 67, of Fort Worth with a net worth of $33.8 billion. Four billionaires are from San Antonio, according to Forbes magazine 's 2017 list of the world's billionaires released on its website Monday.
