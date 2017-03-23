Financial literacy is better learned ...

Financial literacy is better learned early

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

During the second presentation at the Jr. Duel at Northwest Vista College on Feb. 28, 2009, Robert Robles takes his turn at speaking about the John Jay High School team's financial plans for the mock family case they were challenged with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump grand scale public assistance 59 min true 4
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,841
Trumps so called health care was pulled out lol 21 hr Insider 3
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration Fri Insider 75
Any couple's in to swinging in San Antonio or c... (Apr '16) Fri Manny 4
Lookin for drugs (Apr '14) Thu Truthfully 27
Psycho lying Trump Thu Lol yea 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,812,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC