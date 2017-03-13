Eight train cars derail in Sealy, sna...

Eight train cars derail in Sealy, snarling mid-day traffic

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Eight train cars derailed forcing the closure Tuesday afternoon of State Highway 36. The Sealy Police Department posted about the derailment around 1 p.m., two hours after eight Union Pacific cars hauling gravel southbound slipped off the tracks at a crossing over Second Street near the Smithville subdivision. The railcars all stayed upright during the derailment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The cost of "Illegal" Immigration 4 hr The public offender 41
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 5 hr Hey Tommy boy 7,806
News Bi-car-tisanship: Democrat and Republican congr... 11 hr Texxy 1
Texas road house 16 hr Jana 1
family incest (Mar '13) 23 hr La tranny from Ca... 37
looking for adult entertainment (Nov '13) Tue Stain Remover 7
Who has jokes? Tue mean 19
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC