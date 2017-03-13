Eight train cars derail in Sealy, snarling mid-day traffic
Eight train cars derailed forcing the closure Tuesday afternoon of State Highway 36. The Sealy Police Department posted about the derailment around 1 p.m., two hours after eight Union Pacific cars hauling gravel southbound slipped off the tracks at a crossing over Second Street near the Smithville subdivision. The railcars all stayed upright during the derailment.
